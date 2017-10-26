Tim Hardaway Says ‘It Stinks’ The Way He’s Playing Right Now

#NBA Tipoff #New York Knicks
10.25.17

Getty Image

Even with Phil Jackson air-drying his toes in exile somewhere in rural Montana, the specter of his disastrous tenure in New York still haunts the franchise to this day. Case in point: the Knicks pulled one of the biggest head-scratchers of the offseason when they elected to bring back Tim Hardaway Jr. on an exorbitant four-year, $71 million deal.

The Knicks, of course, had given up on their former lottery pick and sent him to Atlanta just two years into his young career in the summer of 2015 in exchange for Jerian Grant. Now, after luring him away from the Hawks in free agency, Hardaway enters the 2017-2018 season with unavoidable – if not unfair – expectations attached.

Going in, it seemed unlikely he’d be able to meet those expectations, and the early returns aren’t looking terribly promising. It’s a reality Hardaway is keenly aware of, and the 25-year-old shooting guard didn’t mince words when evaluating his own sub-par performance after opening week.

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#New York Knicks
TAGSKristaps PorzingisNBA TipoffNEW YORK KNICKSTim Hardaway Jr.

