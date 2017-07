Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves have already had a big summer of change, but they may not be done just yet. Reports indicate taht the team is very interested in finding a way to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Associated Press reporter Jon Kraczynski reported on Tuesday that the team is looking into an Irving trade with “incredible seriousness,” though nothing has been decided with regards to the assets the the team is willing to give up.