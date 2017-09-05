Timofey Mozgov Reminded Everyone Why The Lakers Gave Him A Huge Contract With This Thunderous Putback Jam

09.04.17

Timofey Mozgov has bounced around the NBA in the last few years but, despite being an effective center at points in his career, he is now best known for being the big man blessed with a massive contract by the Los Angeles Lakers. After a deal to offload his contract (alongside D’Angelo Russell) to the Brooklyn Nets this summer, Mozgov is now flying under the radar again in a new city but, if his dunk on Monday is any indication, he seems to be a mission to remind folks that he can play a little bit.

Yes, that is Timofey Mozgov throwing down on the unsuspecting head of a player from the Belgian national team.

