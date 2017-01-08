USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers center Timofey Mozgov admittedly misses Cleveland.

Mozgov, who has also spent time in Denver and New York in his career, called Cleveland “special” when asked about his former team. The Russian center spent two seasons with LeBron James on the shores of Lake Erie before signing a 4-year, $64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in July.

The massive deal came as a shock to some, especially when Mozgov seemed to love his time in Cleveland so much. He became one of the first Russians to win an NBA title with the Cavs last spring, and even signed his new Lakers contract in a Lil’ Kev shirt.

“Everything was special,” Mozgov said when the reporter asked him what made Cleveland so unique. “To be honest, yeah I miss (that) place.”

It’s easy to see why. Cavs players and fans showered him with love in his return to Cleveland with the Lakers last month. The big man was presented with his championship ring and got mobbed by his former teammates at center court. Everyone in Cleveland loves that guy, he just happens to play for another team now.

This is one of those things that could spiral out of control and make a lot of people upset, but I like Mozgov’s honesty here. Just because you sign a new contact in a new place doesn’t mean everyone you played with before becomes the embodiment of pure evil. He’s not saying he hates it in Los Angeles. It’s just a different team and a different city.

Plus the cost of living in Cleveland was probably much more affordable. Mozzy’s all about that wealth management, probably.

(Via EuroHoops.net)