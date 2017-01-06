TJ Leaf wakes up Pauley Pavilion with a poster off the drive. pic.twitter.com/MfdPO7XzqR — Derrek Li (@DerrekLi) January 6, 2017

The UCLA Bruins are back. Steve Alford’s team is relevant this season on the strength of one of the more talented and exciting rosters in college basketball. If you haven’t paid attention to the Bruins, but only know them because of Lonzo Ball, you may be surprised to learn it goes well beyond the star guard.

Ball is arguably a top-five prospect for the 2017 NBA Draft and, frankly, the do-everything guard puts on a show on a nightly basis. However, his teammate and fellow freshman, T.J. Leaf, is nearly as intriguing and he reminded the country of that fact on Thursday evening.

Leaf, who stands at 6’10 and 225 pounds, isn’t seen as quite the NBA prospect that Ball is, but he is both explosive and versatile. He is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds as a “role player” for the Bruins this season and Leaf’s athleticism is out of this world given his size.

Cal big man Kingsley Okoroh found out first hand on this exchange, as Leaf just kept rising before throwing down what was a thunderous dunk. Before even getting to the rim, Leaf had to flash some of his floor game in using the bounce to elude the Cal defense and, in one fell swoop, those unfamiliar with his game can get a good idea of just how scary T.J. Leaf could be down the road.