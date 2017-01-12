Sixers’ T. J. McConnell hits buzzer-beater to top Knicks in wild end-to-end finish (all angles) pic.twitter.com/os6ahU98vT — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 12, 2017

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any bleaker for the Knicks, T.J. McConnell put the exclamation point on a late rally with a game-winning jumper to hand New York its ninth loss in the last 10 games.

The Knicks had a 17-point lead at one point and led by 10 with two-and-half minutes left to play but were unable to close the deal. On the final sequence, Kristaps Porzingis had a chance to seal the game with a corner three but threw up an air-ball. On the ensuing possession, Ersan Ilyasova found McConnell on the baseline for a turn-around jumper that gave the Sixers the 98-97 win.

T. J. McConnell at the buzzer to beat the Knicks! #SCtop10 https://t.co/npPFFPMQPk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2017

McConnell finished with eight points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a pair of steals. Joel Embiid led the way for Philadelphia with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Ilyasova chipped in 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Embiid was pretty happy about McConnell’s game-winner, and here’s photographic evidence to prove it:

The Knicks’ loss came on the heels of Derrick Rose’s mysterious absence from Monday night’s game against the Pelicans, although he returned to action Wednesday night to score 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting, to go along with four assists and two rebounds.