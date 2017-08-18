The Pelicans Owner Forgot Anthony Davis’ Name In A Court Deposition

Getty Image

Anthony Davis says he’s happy in New Orleans, but if you asked Pelicans owner Tom Benson about Davis’s future he might say “wait, who’s Anthony Davis?” Benson had trouble remembering the star of his basketball team in a court deposition for a lawsuit he’s being taken to court over.

The New Orleans Advocate obtained a copy of the deposition, and it included a set of questions where a photo of Anthony Davis was involved. Benson, surprisingly, couldn’t come up with his franchise player’s name in the exchange.