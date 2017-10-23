Getty Image

Dwyane Wade has had an incredible week. It hasn’t necessarily been a good week — he’s openly admitted that he’s still trying to figure out his role in Cleveland and went to the Cavs’ coaching staff because he felt it was best that he got moved to the bench — but it’s certainly been one that he won’t forget.

The latest strange moment in the exceedingly wacky life of Wade came on Monday afternoon, when he received an autographed copy of Tom Brady‘s book, The TB Method. It even included a nice little personal note! Isn’t that pleasant?

Let’s see if you can spot the error. Here is a picture of the autograph.