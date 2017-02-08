Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are on a hot streak of late, winning their last seven games to climb into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, only 2.5 games behind the Cavaliers. This has fans in Boston wondering if this could be a year where they celebrate two championships.

With the Warriors likely waiting in the NBA Finals and the Cavs to go through in the East, the road isn’t easy, but Celtics fans have the blessing of none other than Tom Brady to go win the title.

Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters on Tuesday in Sacramento that he received a text from Tom Brady following the Patriots’ incredible comeback win in the Super Bowl that said “it’s your turn next” to go win a championship.

“He said it’s not over ’til it’s over,” Thomas said Tuesday night, per the Boston Globe. “He was just proud of his teammates. That’s what he texted back, that he was proud of his team and the city. Nobody gave up and they just kept fighting. And he was like, ‘It’s your turn next.’ So now he’s putting the pressure on us, but hopefully we can make something happen.”

Thomas and Brady have become good friends over the past year since Thomas’ emergence as the Celtics lead man. Thomas has a signed Brady jersey that he wore on the sidelines of the Patriots divisional round game against the Texans, and the two trade texts after having met over the summer.

Celtics fans will hope that Brady’s proclamation comes true and that it is indeed Thomas and his team’s turn to bring the Larry O’Brien back to Boston, but there’s a long road ahead of them and they will certainly not be anything close to the favorites.

