A Celtics Announcer’s Shower Comments Got A Funny Reaction From Aron Baynes

#Boston Celtics
10.03.17 2 hours ago

There’s an old saying in the broadcast world that if you’re on-air long enough, you’re bound to say something you’ll regret. In some cases, what start out as seemingly innocent comments take a sharp detour into decidedly Freudian territory.

That’s what happened to legendary Celtics broadcaster (and unabashed homer) Tommy Heinsohn when he was calling a pre-season game against the Hornets on Monday night in Boston.

The subject of his subconsciously-euphemistic observation was newly-acquired big man Aron Baynes, who apparently left a lasting impression on Heinsohn after a recent locker-room encounter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSAron BaynesBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE HORNETSNBA PRESEASONTommy Heinsohn

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP