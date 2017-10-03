There’s an old saying in the broadcast world that if you’re on-air long enough, you’re bound to say something you’ll regret. In some cases, what start out as seemingly innocent comments take a sharp detour into decidedly Freudian territory.

That’s what happened to legendary Celtics broadcaster (and unabashed homer) Tommy Heinsohn when he was calling a pre-season game against the Hornets on Monday night in Boston.

The subject of his subconsciously-euphemistic observation was newly-acquired big man Aron Baynes, who apparently left a lasting impression on Heinsohn after a recent locker-room encounter.