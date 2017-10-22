Tony Parker Took A Major Step Towards Returning To The Court For The Spurs

#NBA Tipoff #San Antonio Spurs
Sports Writer
10.22.17

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs have been without star point guard Tony Parker since Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals back in May. Parker went down with one of those horrifying non-contact injuries after landing awkwardly on a fairly routine floater attempt. Almost immediately, Parker was diagnosed with a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, ending his season, and he hasn’t been on the court since.

It originally appeared as though Parker was going to miss a significant chunk of the 2017-18 season due to the injury, but Spurs teammate Danny Green revealed back in September that Parker was a couple of months ahead of schedule.

While Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills have filled in admirably for Parker, the Spurs could really use more offensive firepower, even if Parker has lost a step over the years. Besides, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with his own quad issues at the moment. They can’t afford to have both Leonard and Parker out for an extended period of time, particularly when you consider how stacked the Western Conference is this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSNBA Tipoffsan antonio spursTONY PARKER

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP