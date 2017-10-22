Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs have been without star point guard Tony Parker since Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals back in May. Parker went down with one of those horrifying non-contact injuries after landing awkwardly on a fairly routine floater attempt. Almost immediately, Parker was diagnosed with a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, ending his season, and he hasn’t been on the court since.

The #Spurs are awaiting Tony Parker's MRI results, but expectations are he will need season-ending surgery, per @WojVerticalNBA pic.twitter.com/M0lCJuI6th — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 4, 2017

It originally appeared as though Parker was going to miss a significant chunk of the 2017-18 season due to the injury, but Spurs teammate Danny Green revealed back in September that Parker was a couple of months ahead of schedule.

While Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills have filled in admirably for Parker, the Spurs could really use more offensive firepower, even if Parker has lost a step over the years. Besides, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with his own quad issues at the moment. They can’t afford to have both Leonard and Parker out for an extended period of time, particularly when you consider how stacked the Western Conference is this season.