Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs are 12-7 on the young NBA season, and that’s good for the 3rd best record in the Western Conference as of November 26th. It’s a remarkable accomplishment when you consider the fact that two of their top-3 players, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, haven’t played a minute of basketball this season. That’s a testament to the professionalism of the San Antonio Spurs organization, and the resilience that is Gregg Popovich coached teams.

We’re just days removed from Gregg Popovich admitting that Leonard’s quad injury is unlike anything he’s ever seen before. According to Pop, Leonard’s recovery has been slow in a bizarre, unexplainable kind of way. The Spurs have continued to take it slow with Leonard, whose original return timetable has already come and gone, but despite the uncertainty around Leonard’s quad, the Spurs received some much-needed good news Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Spurs guard Tony Parker announced that he’d be making his 2017-18 NBA regular season debut on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Parker hasn’t played since suffering a ruptured left quadriceps tendon during the playoffs last year in what was one of those scary non-contact injuries that always force you to fear the worst.