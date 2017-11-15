The Raptors Celebrated Their Win Over Houston With A Picture Of Beardless James Harden

#James Harden
11.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors took down the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Toronto marched into Houston and shredded the Rockets’ defense, outpacing the high-powered Houston attack 129-113. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Toronto with a 27-point performance, and on the other side, James Harden went off for 38 points and 11 assists.

After the game ended, the Raptors’ social media team decided to have some fun at Harden’s expense. Poking fun at an opposing player in a lighthearted way after a win isn’t extremely common, even if it has happened from time to time.

This is probably the best use of Twitter to get a laugh thanks to an opposing player, though. Toronto’s social media team went way back into the Harden archives and dug up this picture. See if you can notice the difference between this Harden and the Harden you watch nowadays.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENTORONTO RAPTORS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP