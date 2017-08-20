Someone Modified Every NBA Logo Design To Be For The Toronto Raptors And They Are Amazing

08.19.17

In the mid-August doldrums of the NBA offseason, boredom can sometimes settle in. Free agency and the draft are over, training camp remains a month away, and, for the most part, there’s very little news coming out about most teams. While that isn’t the case for the Cavaliers right now, with all their drama involving Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, for a team like the Raptors, there isn’t much for fans to really get jazzed about right now.

That boredom can sometimes lead to some incredibly creative work to pass the time, as is the case for artist John Mong, who decided he should take every NBA team logo and make it a Raptors logo. The results are pretty incredible, as posted to r/NBA by user bbnexus.

