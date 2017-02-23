The Raptors Quietly Got Better By Dealing For PJ Tucker At The Deadline

02.23.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors already made their big splash in advance of the 2017 NBA trade deadline, adding Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick. However, Masai Ujiri wasn’t quite done cultivating his team for a playoff push, as the Raptors general manager snuck another deal under the wire by nabbing P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns.

Tucker was part of a group of Phoenix’s expiring assets that were reportedly on the market on Thursday and this is a sharp upgrade for the Raptors. Jared Sullinger, who is headed to Phoenix, failed to gain traction after signing a free agent deal in Toronto this summer.

He appeared in only 11 games and was a clunky on-court fit due to his athletic and defensive limitations.

TAGSJared SullingerP.J. TuckerPHOENIX SUNSTORONTO RAPTORS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP