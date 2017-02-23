The Toronto Raptors already made their big splash in advance of the 2017 NBA trade deadline, adding Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick. However, Masai Ujiri wasn’t quite done cultivating his team for a playoff push, as the Raptors general manager snuck another deal under the wire by nabbing P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns.
Tucker was part of a group of Phoenix’s expiring assets that were reportedly on the market on Thursday and this is a sharp upgrade for the Raptors. Jared Sullinger, who is headed to Phoenix, failed to gain traction after signing a free agent deal in Toronto this summer.
He appeared in only 11 games and was a clunky on-court fit due to his athletic and defensive limitations.
Join The Discussion: Log In With