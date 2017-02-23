Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors already made their big splash in advance of the 2017 NBA trade deadline, adding Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick. However, Masai Ujiri wasn’t quite done cultivating his team for a playoff push, as the Raptors general manager snuck another deal under the wire by nabbing P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns.

Tucker was part of a group of Phoenix’s expiring assets that were reportedly on the market on Thursday and this is a sharp upgrade for the Raptors. Jared Sullinger, who is headed to Phoenix, failed to gain traction after signing a free agent deal in Toronto this summer.

He appeared in only 11 games and was a clunky on-court fit due to his athletic and defensive limitations.