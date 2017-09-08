Tracy McGrady Thinks J.R. Smith ‘Sounds Dumb As Hell’ For His Comments On Making The Hall Of Fame

09.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

One of the NBA’s better war of words this offseason has come to us via Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Tracy McGrady. Their mini beef stems from the fact that McGrady believes it’s harder to get enshrined in Springfield than it is to win a ring. Smith, on the other hand, does not agree, saying it’s “dumb as hell” to look at the game that way.

Things went dormant in this disagreement for a few weeks, but on Thursday, someone asked McGrady his thoughts on Smith’s comments. McGrady decided to unload, mimicking Smith’s line by saying the Cavaliers guard sounds “dumb as hell.”

Additionally, McGrady wanted to clarify that just because he thinks winning a ring is easier than making the Hall of Fame, that’s not a knock on anyone who has had to work to get a title, even if that player was more along for the ride than a massive contributor.

Around The Web

TAGSBasketball Hall Of FameJ.R. SmithTRACY MCGRADY

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 9 hours ago 4 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP