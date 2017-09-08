Getty Image

One of the NBA’s better war of words this offseason has come to us via Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Tracy McGrady. Their mini beef stems from the fact that McGrady believes it’s harder to get enshrined in Springfield than it is to win a ring. Smith, on the other hand, does not agree, saying it’s “dumb as hell” to look at the game that way.

Things went dormant in this disagreement for a few weeks, but on Thursday, someone asked McGrady his thoughts on Smith’s comments. McGrady decided to unload, mimicking Smith’s line by saying the Cavaliers guard sounds “dumb as hell.”

Additionally, McGrady wanted to clarify that just because he thinks winning a ring is easier than making the Hall of Fame, that’s not a knock on anyone who has had to work to get a title, even if that player was more along for the ride than a massive contributor.