The ballot for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 has been revealed, and you have to think that this is Geese Ausbie’s year after he was snubbed in 2015. But that’s another conversation for another day, because right now we can’t get enough of Tracy McGrady’s wonderful reaction to learning that he made this year’s list. T-Mac is joined by Muggsy Bogues and Ben Wallace as this year’s first-time player nominees, but, sadly, Rachel Nichols couldn’t get them all into one room. Instead, she only surprised McGrady with the big news, and everyone should be smiling, too.
For his career, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game, and he was named an All-Star seven times. The ninth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, McGrady ranks 62nd all-time in points scored, and he was the league’s scoring champion (and the only entertaining thing about the Orlando Magic) for the ’02-03 and ’03-04 seasons.
Alas, one of the things that people love to talk about when it comes to McGrady is what could have been. Could his career have been more dynamic if Grant Hill had been healthy in Orlando? What would have happened if Tim Duncan’s wife didn’t talk him out of signing with the Magic to create a monster Big 3? What if the Houston Rockets had that one missing piece in the 2005 NBA Playoffs? We’ll never know. But at least we will always have that time he dunked all over Shawn Bradley.
Muggsy and Ben huh? If Jr Smith, Kevin Love, Kyrie and Tristan win 2 more rings playing the exact same roles on the Cavs as they play today.. are they not instant nominees? Kyrie and Tristan are both super young.. so they’ll have 3 on top of being superstars for new teams someday b4 age 30! Do the Cavs have POTENTIALLY (operative word) 5 HOF nominees on that squad? It would explain that 60m they had to go over the cap if so.. real questions!
So …Muggsy? Is that for holding the shortest player record or are they taking his acting roles in Space Jam and Juwanna Mann into account?
Mugsy Bogues sounds like a stretch until you check the stats.
Bogues ranks 19th all time in assists.
Lemme repeat that: There are only 18 players in NBA history with more assists than Muggsy Bogues. and of the 18 guys ahead of him 13 are in the HOF – 2 will be once they retire (CP3-11th all-time, Lebron-16th all-time).
Bogues is 56th all-time in steals with 1369. more than nearly 100 other HOF/all-star players.
Bogues is also 280th all-time in FG% at 47.2% Impressive given there have been over 10,000 players in the NBA’s history.
And there’s the height.
5’3.
He did all of this at 5’3. Bogues is one of the greatest athletes to ever play in the NBA. so yeah, he belongs in the Hall.
Wow, they got Webber, Wallace, Bogues, and Robinson all on this ballot as well? Should be interesting.
McGrady should be in there for that other-worldly comeback against the Spurs alone,
