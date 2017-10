Getty Image

Tracy McGrady is rejoining the Orlando Magic, this time as a member of its front office. The Magic announced on Friday that the Basketball Hall of Famer is being added to its staff.

The 38-year-old was named special assistant to Magic CEO Alex Martins on Friday. That seems a bit Dwight Schrute-y, but titles are titles. It’s what you do with the title that matters.

T-Mac, for his part, says he’s “thrilled” about the position.