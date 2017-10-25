The Trail Blazers Broadcast Made An Insensitive Joke About New Orleans’ ‘Levee’ Breaking

#NBA Jumpstart #Portland Trail Blazers
10.25.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Things haven’t gone very well for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, and the Portland Trail Blazers TV broadcast made things worse on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis exited the Pelicans/Blazers game on Tuesday night with an apparent injury, but he wasn’t the only one who left the contest hurt. Blazers TV personality Kevin Calabro made a joke about levees that many felt was a reference to Hurricane Katrina.

The moment came after a Damian Lillard basket that extended the Portland lead to 92-81 with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. The big shot put the Pelicans on the brink of being unable to come back in the game, which they eventually lost, 103-93, to start the season 1-3. Calabro decided to have a bit of fun with the moment, but ended up saying something he soon regretted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP