Getty Image

Things haven’t gone very well for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, and the Portland Trail Blazers TV broadcast made things worse on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis exited the Pelicans/Blazers game on Tuesday night with an apparent injury, but he wasn’t the only one who left the contest hurt. Blazers TV personality Kevin Calabro made a joke about levees that many felt was a reference to Hurricane Katrina.

The moment came after a Damian Lillard basket that extended the Portland lead to 92-81 with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. The big shot put the Pelicans on the brink of being unable to come back in the game, which they eventually lost, 103-93, to start the season 1-3. Calabro decided to have a bit of fun with the moment, but ended up saying something he soon regretted.