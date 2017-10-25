Things haven’t gone very well for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, and the Portland Trail Blazers TV broadcast made things worse on Tuesday night.
Anthony Davis exited the Pelicans/Blazers game on Tuesday night with an apparent injury, but he wasn’t the only one who left the contest hurt. Blazers TV personality Kevin Calabro made a joke about levees that many felt was a reference to Hurricane Katrina.
The moment came after a Damian Lillard basket that extended the Portland lead to 92-81 with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. The big shot put the Pelicans on the brink of being unable to come back in the game, which they eventually lost, 103-93, to start the season 1-3. Calabro decided to have a bit of fun with the moment, but ended up saying something he soon regretted.
