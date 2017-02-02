6 Times LeBron Blocks Like A Shark

Tristan Thompson Emphatically Denied Zach LaVine At The Rim

02.01.17 57 mins ago

For a split second, it looked like Zach LaVine was about to add to his poster collection. After driving the lane in the first quarter against the Cavs on Wednesday night, LaVine exploded to the cup for a one-handed tomahawk jam, but Tristan Thompson wasn’t trying to hear any of that noise.

After using his verticality and initiating the body-to-body contact with the Timberwolves’ swing-man, Thompson swatted his shot with the left hand into the first row. So far, the young ‘Wolves are hanging tough with the Cavs as the latter are clinging to a small lead late in first half.

TAGSTristan ThompsonZach LaVine

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP