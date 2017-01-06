Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

The Kardashian Family Is Trying To Get Tristan Thompson Into The NBA All-Star Game

01.05.17 55 mins ago

The first round of NBA All-Star Game voting didn’t feature too many surprises (other than Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia), especially in the Eastern Conference. For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers look like they’re about to send LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving to New Orleans for the All-Star Game.

To the Kardashian family, this is not ok. The family wants a fourth Cavalier – Tristan Thompson, who of course is dating Khloe Kardashian – to the game. They’re doing this by taking advantage of one of the new ways to vote for All-Stars: by getting the hashtag #NBAVOTE going for the Cavs’ big man.

Khloe, unsurprisingly, is trying to rile up the troops on Twitter, as she’s attempting to get people to retweet her to vote for Thompson.

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKHLOE KARDASHIANkris jennerNBA ALL-STAR GAMETristan Thompson

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP