The first round of NBA All-Star Game voting didn’t feature too many surprises (other than Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia), especially in the Eastern Conference. For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers look like they’re about to send LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving to New Orleans for the All-Star Game.

To the Kardashian family, this is not ok. The family wants a fourth Cavalier – Tristan Thompson, who of course is dating Khloe Kardashian – to the game. They’re doing this by taking advantage of one of the new ways to vote for All-Stars: by getting the hashtag #NBAVOTE going for the Cavs’ big man.

Khloe, unsurprisingly, is trying to rile up the troops on Twitter, as she’s attempting to get people to retweet her to vote for Thompson.