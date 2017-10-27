Tristan Thompson Revealed His Hype Song For When The Cavaliers Play The Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors have the best rivalry in basketball, and it isn’t even close. When you’ve had to face each other in the NBA Finals for three years in a row, developing bad blood is inevitable.

This is about more than basketball, though. These teams trade shots off the court just as much as they trade shots on it. Seriously, you could write a book about all the subtweets, social media videos, and even dueling T-Shirts, but this WWE-style Draymond Green promo does a pretty good job summing up the hatred.

With all the obvious bad blood between these guys, it’s only natural for NBA players on both teams to look for anything that’ll give them an edge. Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson does exactly that, and detailed what he does to get a little-added motivation heading into a big game against the Warriors.

