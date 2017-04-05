Rockets Break Warriors' Single Season 3-Point Record

The NBA’s Longest Current ‘Iron Man’ Streak Is Coming To An End

04.05.17 1 hour ago

Long-time NBA forward A.C. Green holds the league’s “Iron Man” streak as he appeared in 1,192 consecutive games in the late 1980s and early 1990s. While that isn’t exactly a high-profile record in the NBA world, it is a remarkably impressive streak and one that will probably never be approached again given the way that the league monitors health and player performance. To that end, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson owned the NBA’s longest active streak (447) of consecutive games. But it’s set to come to an end on Wednesday evening.

The Cavs announced on Wednesday that Thompson would miss the team’s next two games, beginning with a match-up of No. 1 seed contenders against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and continuing through a battle against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The release indicates that the 26-year-old big man actually suffered a sprained right thumb during Cleveland’s win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday,

While Thompson finished the game, the team is taking the safe, long-term approach with regard to the ailment.

