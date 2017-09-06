This Philadelphia Corn Maze Wants You To Trust The Process Just Like The Sixers

09.06.17 1 hour ago

CBS3

Philadelphia is getting excited about its basketball team again, and a lot of that excitement has boiled down to a single phrase: Trust the Process. What was first a laughable punch line as the Sixers continued to struggle has been repurposed by the city after one of the prizes of the rebuilding effort — Joel Embiid — made the slogan his own.

Now the phrase has permeated into many different parts of the sports world. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott likes to say it, though it’s unclear if he knows the Sixers got there first. In Philadelphia, though, it’s a refrain that suddenly rings true with the high hopes for fans that this might be the season the Sixers return to the playoffs.

Rich Alterman of The R & J Farmers Market in Souderton, Pennsylvania, wants you to know that he trusts the process, too. That’s why he built a Sixers-themed corn maze on his farm, complete with a “Trust The Process” slogan, basketball court and Sixers logo made of corn.

