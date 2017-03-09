Ty Lawson is still struggling with alcohol.

A bench warrant was issued for the Sacramento Kings guard on Wednesday after Lawson failed three alcohol tests since September. In 2015, Lawson spent time in rehab after a pair of DUIs six months apart. As part of his probation, he was subjected to alcohol tests, which he repeatedly failed, according to the Denver Post.

Lawson, currently a point guard for the Sacramento Kings, was being supervised in California when he tested positive for alcohol on Sept. 27, Sept. 29 and Feb. 2, according Denver County Court records.

Lawson also failed to complete the community service portion of his sentence. As a condition of his probation he was to serve 48 hours of community service. He also was required to receive 52 hours of therapy.