Tyler Hansbrough Admits He Was Scared Of Fighting Metta World Peace During Their Famous Altercation

#New York Knicks
Associate Editor
01.03.18

Getty Image

Tyler Hansbrough’s NBA career might not have gone the way he would have liked. Hansbrough was a force in college at the University of North Carolina, but his game based on brute strength didn’t translate especially well to the NBA. He played for three NBA teams in seven years before heading to the G League and, currently, China.

Hansbrough chatted with Joon Lee of Bleacher Report to discuss his life abroad. He also talked about his NBA career, and spent a moment breaking down the most notable moment involving him during his time in the Association.

The Raptors and the Knicks were squaring off in a preseason game. Hansbrough got fouled hard and turned around with an angry look on his face, getting ready for … something. When he turned around, though, he saw Metta World Peace and immediately changed his mind about throwing hands. It was one of the funniest basketball moments of this decade, and Hansbrough finally revealed what was going through his head at the time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSmetta world peaceNEW YORK KNICKSTORONTO RAPTORSTYLER HANSBROUGH

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP