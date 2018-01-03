Getty Image

Tyler Hansbrough’s NBA career might not have gone the way he would have liked. Hansbrough was a force in college at the University of North Carolina, but his game based on brute strength didn’t translate especially well to the NBA. He played for three NBA teams in seven years before heading to the G League and, currently, China.

Hansbrough chatted with Joon Lee of Bleacher Report to discuss his life abroad. He also talked about his NBA career, and spent a moment breaking down the most notable moment involving him during his time in the Association.

The Raptors and the Knicks were squaring off in a preseason game. Hansbrough got fouled hard and turned around with an angry look on his face, getting ready for … something. When he turned around, though, he saw Metta World Peace and immediately changed his mind about throwing hands. It was one of the funniest basketball moments of this decade, and Hansbrough finally revealed what was going through his head at the time.