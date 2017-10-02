Tyronn Lue Says The Cavs Will ‘Play By The Rules’ When Resting Stars Like LeBron James

It seems the threat of fines for resting players will do just what NBA commissioner Adam Silver hoped. Resting players in the NBA will be a lot more complicated, but teams that often sat stars in the past seem inclined to avoid the fines that Silver and the league installed for the upcoming season.

Silver announced the changes last week, which include fines of up to $100,000 for resting star players in nationally televised games or resting multiple players while on the road. The message here is clear: players should only sit if they are injured. And fatigue is not an injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one such team that raised eyebrows when they rested players on multiple occasions last season, but head coach Tyronn Lue seems ready to follow the rules this time around. Lue told reporters after the rules changes were enacted that his team would work hard to avoid getting fined.

