What Was Michael Jordan's Greatest Season?

Tyronn Lue Says He Has ‘A Nice Museum’ Of Michael Jordan Collectibles

#Michael Jordan
02.07.17 53 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Before his tenure as a championship coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tyronn Lue was – perhaps unfairly – best know for being the guy Allen Iverson infamously stepped over in the 2001 NBA Finals. But it diminishes the fact that Lue had a long and modestly-successful career as a solid NBA journeyman.

During that journey, he won a pair of championships with the Lakers at the turn of the millennium, and following that stint, he had the opportunity to play two seasons with the GOAT, Michael Jordan, in Washington. And according to Lue, he emphatically did not walk away from that experience empty-handed.

Prior to the Cavs’ game against the Wizards on Monday night, reporters grilled Lue about that period and about just how much MJ swag he ended up with. At first, he tried to play coy about it, but when pressed, he admitted that he has a veritable treasure chest of autographed game-worn jerseys and shoes, and a whole lot more. Via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

If you’re wondering, quick Google searches showed a game-worn Jordan Wizards jersey available for $11,640, and autographed Jordan shoes for $8,700.

“I earned it by playing hard every night,” Lue said. “That’s all I could give him. That’s how I earned it.”

***

“I got a nice museum,” he said. “Got a good collection, a very very nice collection. I pride myself on that collection. One day I’ll show you.”

Lue has been truly blessed to both play alongside and coach some of the greatest and most compelling figures in NBA history, and it sounds like he’s built up quite an impressive collection of memorabilia to show for it.

(Cleveland.com)

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSMichael JordanTyronn Lue

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 4 hours ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP