A Silver Ring Randomly Fell Out Of Tyronn Lue’s Mouth During The Cavs Loss To Atlanta

11.05.17 36 mins ago

NBA/LeaguePass

Much has been made about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ demoralizing loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Channing Frye told reporters postgame that the Cavaliers suck. Dwyane Wade spent his media obligations calling the starting unit out. Nothing in Cleveland is fine at the moment.

The situation in Cleveland became even more bizarre hours after the Cavaliers’ loss to the Hawks when footage surfaced of head coach Tyronn Lue losing a silver ring from his mouth during a dead-ball situation. With 6:48 left to go in the 4th quarter, Lue is shown barking out orders when something silver and ring-shaped escapes from his mouth.

Why is there a silver ring in his mouth, you ask? That’s an excellent question, and we cannot wait to hear the answer.The footage is actually kind of mesmerizing. You’re going to watch it a few times, guaranteed.

