When Dirk Nowitzki finally hangs up his size-15’s, he’ll have left an indelible impact on the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks organization as one of the greatest to ever play the game. All of that has played out under the lights, however, and a part of his life for which he didn’t want any attention has made just as huge a mark on the lives he’s touched with it. That part is his role as Uncle Dirk, the guise under which he visits Children’s Medical Center Dallas to meet and give gifts to kids suffering from grave illnesses.

For the first time since he started visiting Children’s a decade ago, Dirk allowed media to accompany him on his visit, where he spent hours brightening the days of around 20 kids and their families. He does it tirelessly, consistently and passionately, and Dallas Sportsday’s story on Uncle Dirk is filled with stories of him touching lives and generally being the sweetest sports star anyone could ever ask for. We encourage you to give the whole thing a read, but here’s one of our favorite anecdotes.

About three years ago, the birthday of a pigtailed patient happened to coincide with Uncle Dirk’s visit. Uncle Dirk went to the bin and fetched another present, a purse that can be decorated with crayons. After helping the girl color the purse, Uncle Dirk asked if she wanted anything else. She grabbed both sides of Uncle Dirk’s face and kissed him on the lips. The next day, her family was notified that a heart had been found for her long-awaited transplant. The news was shared with Uncle Dirk that night, as the Mavericks lined up for the national anthem before a home game. “Her dad was convinced it was because Dirk visited her,” says Keri Kaiser, Children’s Medical Center’s senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Yep, you’re gonna cry when you read the whole thing, if you’re not already.

(Dallas Sportsday)