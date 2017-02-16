Uncle Drew Is Back To School The Youngbloods Over All-Star Weekend

YouTube

Everyone’s favorite senior citizen baller is coming back for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Pepsi released a new Uncle Drew short starring Kyrie Irving watching the NBA All-Star Game along with JB Smoove and Baron Davis in their characters. The trio of old-timers are sitting around a table, as Drew waxes poetically about how the All-Star game is “about getting buckets,” which is extremely true.

Irving’s Uncle Drew character is the best recurring commercial character since Terry Tate, office linebacker, and it’s exciting to see him making his return. We’ll have to see what’s next for Uncle Drew at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans and if they have any more surprise guests up their sleeves for the series.