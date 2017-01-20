Under Armour

Steph Curry was voted into his fourth All-Star game on Thursday night, and on Saturday the newest colorway of his Under Armour Curry 3 shoe will hit stores. The Curry 3 “Chinese New Year” features a red top layer with a gold logo and multi-color striping on the back and midsole.

The shoe will be available at boutique retailers as well as Foot Locker, Champs and Eastbay on Jan. 21 and retails for $139.99. The “Chinese New Year” is the 11th colorway of Curry’s third signature shoe to drop since its debut. The inspiration for this colorway is “happiness, longevity and good fortune. Sweep away the bad to make room for the good.”

The Curry 3 features a more square look on top, as opposed to the Curry 1 and Curry 2 that angled up by the tongue. They also moved the Under Armour logo off of the side of the shoe and onto the tongue, creating a cleaner look, while shifting his SC logo to the back of the midsole.

The reigning two-time NBA MVP is averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals this season while holding a 46.5/39.7/92.6 shooting percentage split. Curry and the Warriors have adjusted to the addition of another superstar in Kevin Durant quickly and lead the way in the Western Conference as expected with a 36-6 record, three games clear of the Spurs.