YouTube/DraftExpress

Seattle is responsible for producing some of the toughest guards in recent NBA history, from Isaiah Thomas, to Jason Terry, to Rodney Stuckey, to Tony Wroten, to Nate Robinson, to Gary Payton, to Zach LaVine, to Doug Christie to Jamal Crawford to Avery Bradley, it’s an impressive list that any region would hard-pressed to top.

University of Southern California four-star recruit Kevin Porter Jr. is Seattle’s next NBA guard prospect. Porter currently plays for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, and made his commitment to USC public in a tweet last July.