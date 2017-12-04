USC Recruit Kevin Porter Jr. Put Together An Insane Dunk Highlight Reel In One Game

12.04.17 2 mins ago

YouTube/DraftExpress

Seattle is responsible for producing some of the toughest guards in recent NBA history, from Isaiah Thomas, to Jason Terry, to Rodney Stuckey, to Tony Wroten, to Nate Robinson, to Gary Payton, to Zach LaVine, to Doug Christie to Jamal Crawford to Avery Bradley, it’s an impressive list that any region would hard-pressed to top.

University of Southern California four-star recruit Kevin Porter Jr. is Seattle’s next NBA guard prospect. Porter currently plays for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, and made his commitment to USC public in a tweet last July.

Around The Web

TAGSHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLSEATTLEUniversity of Southern California

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP