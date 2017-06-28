Utah Middle Schoolers Are Writing Letters To Gordon Hayward Begging Him To Stay With The Jazz

#NBA Free Agency 2017
06.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward is going to get paid this offseason. Plenty of teams will line up to offer a max contract to Hayward, who made his first All-Star team this past season while averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game. The question that is going to pop up: Will he leave Utah, or will the only place he’s called home during his NBA career be able to hold on to his services?

If the students of Tooele Junior High School have their way, Hayward is going to stick around. The school is located in Tooele, Utah, located about 35 miles away from Salt Lake City. According to the Instagram account of Hayward’s wife, Robyn, a number of students are writing the small forward letters with the hopes of convincing him to re-sign with the Jazz.

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSGordon HaywardNBA Free Agency 2017UTAH JAZZ

