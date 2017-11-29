Getty Image

Mascots are incredibly weird. Their singular goal is to make things more fun at sporting events, but sometimes, they can get a little too into the requirements of their job and go from being fun to being kinda strange. Just ask any kid who is in this video of children playing football against mascots.

An example of this came on Tuesday during the Utah Jazz’s game the Denver Nuggets. It was a pretty uneventful game — Utah won, 106-77, led by a very impressive 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks from Derrick Favors — but I really need to talk about this clip involving Jazz Bear with someone.

Donovan Mitchell busted out an awesome windmill dunk that didn’t count because the play had been called dead, but look along the baseline after the dunk happens.