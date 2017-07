Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are celebrating, ESPN’s Chris Haynes is crowing and the NBA world is paying (very) close attention to Gordon Hayward’s next team in Massachusetts. However, the team that Hayward leaves behind, the Utah Jazz, must figure out what to do moving forward to fill the gaping hole left by an All-Star defection.

With that as the backdrop, the Jazz will reportedly meet with Washington Wizards restricted free agent forward Otto Porter in the coming days.

The Utah Jazz have scheduled a meeting with Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 4, 2017