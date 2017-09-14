2017-2018 Utah Jazz Preview: Moving On Without Gordon Hayward

Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 51-31 (t-4th in West)

Players Added: Tony Bradley (Draft), Eric Griffin (FA), Jonas Jerebko (FA), Donovan Mitchell (Draft), Ricky Rubio (Trade with MIN), Thabo Sefolosha (FA), Ekpe Udoh (FA)

Players Lost: Boris Diaw (FA), Gordon Hayward (FA), George Hill (FA), Trey Lyles (Trade with DEN), Shelvin Mack (FA), Jeff Withey (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Rudy Gobert

Gordon Hayward isn’t walking through that door and that unequivocally hurts the Jazz in 2017-2018. However, there is a coherent argument to be made that it was Rudy Gobert, not Hayward, that was the best player for Utah a season ago. The 7-foot center made an All-NBA team while finishing second to Draymond Green in Defensive Player of the Year balloting and, in short, Gobert was tremendous. He is the best rim protector on the planet and, as an offensive force, has taken great strides including a league-leading 68.1 percent true shooting last season.

While the construct of this year’s team is altered without Hayward, George Hill and others, the numbers are striking when it comes to breaking down what the Jazz look like with and without Gobert on the floor. Last season, the Jazz were 8.1 points per 100 possessions better than their opponents with the “Stifle Tower” on the court. Without him, Utah was outscored by 2.9 points per 100 possessions and, defensively, the team went from dominant to quite porous in his absence.

There is probably a ceiling to the kind of impact Gobert can make offensively but, if anything, his defensive impact is likely underrated despite a number of accolades. There is no debate this year about which player is the most indispensable for Quin Snyder and company.