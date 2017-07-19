These Are Our NBA Summer League Standouts, From Lonzo Ball To Dennis Smith Jr.

07.19.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

The Vegas Summer League is the first time we get a chance to see all the highly touted and under-the-radar players combine to play in exhibition style games with a highly competitive nature. Most of the rosters consist of draft selections and young players who want a chance to prove what they can offer at the next level.

As a general rule, we try not to get too high or too low on guys based on two weeks of glorified AAU ball. They haven’t had a full training camp or been integrated into their coach’s system. They haven’t had the chance to work with veterans or stars. And the flow of these games is, well, not great. But there are takeaways to be had here. How is a guy’s court vision? Can he takeover when the offense has stalled? Does he show even a minor willingness to play defense?

We found the top performers in this year’s Summer League, with hopes of stardom to come.

