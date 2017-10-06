Victor Oladipo Is The Latest NBA Player To Drop A New Album

Getty Image

The music world is abuzz about the latest release from Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, whose sophomore album drops on Friday. But as it turns out, Lillard isn’t the only NBA player who is dropping a new album to end this week, as Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will drop a record of his own.

Songs For You is Oladipo’s first release, and we already got a taste of what’s to come via its lead single, “Unfollow.” The track features Eric Bellinger, and you can listen to it right here.

Also, Song For You includes a 2 Chainz cameo, which is important to mention, because he is 2 Chainz and deserves all the respect in the world. Also, it’s impressive that Oladipo got 2 Chainz on his debut project, but that’s implied.

As you can tell, Oladipo’s going in more of an R&B direction with his record, and he has quite the set of pipes. That’s not a surprise to anyone who has been following his, um, music career going back to his days at Indiana. While he was a member of the Hoosiers basketball team, Oladipo showed off his pipes with performances of Usher’s “U Got It Bad” and a duet for Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” There was also that time he sang Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” before competing in the 2015 NBA Dunk Contest.

Oladipo isn’t at a point where he’s going to be known more for his singing than his ability on the basketball court, but he’s got a good voice and is definitely among the better singers/rappers/etc. that we’ve seen in the NBA.