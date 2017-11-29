Victor Oladipo Didn’t Feel ‘Wanted’ After Being Traded Twice

Getty Image

Victor Oladipo was part of a trade that sent Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the early blockbusters that rocked the NBA’s offseason this summer. George’s departure from the Pacers dominated that trade’s narrative, but the other players involved in the deal certainly felt its repuercussions as well.

For Oladipo, it was the second time he had been traded in about a year. Both times — first by the Orlando Magic and this time the Thunder — he had been on a plane when it happened. But coincidences aside, Oladipo said it’s hard to

He spoke to Bleacher Report in a piece that was published on Wednesday that detailed his summer, working to change his body and the early returns of that work in a strong start to the season with the Pacers. Oladipo said getting confidence back after the move was difficult, but that he’s found it in Indiana.