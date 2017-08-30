Rollie Massimino, Who Coached Villanova To Its Massive NCAA Title Upset In 1985, Has Died

08.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The coach that led Villanova to one of the greatest upsets in NCAA history has died. Rollie Massimino, who led the Wildcats to an improbable victory over Patrick Ewing-led Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game, died on Wednesday at age 82.

The Florida Sun Sentinel reported the death first on Wednesday, and shortly thereafter word spread throughout the basketball community that another legend was gone. Massimino was still coaching at the time of his death at tiny Keiser University in West Palm Beach, though the New York Daily News reported Wednesay that the coach had recently entered hospice care.

Still, it was Villanova where he made his name forever famous. The Wildcats’ community mourned his death on Twitter on Wednesday.

