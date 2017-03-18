Getty Image

Top overall seed Villanova was stunned by 8-seed Wisconsin in a 65-62 thriller on Saturday as the defending national champions were knocked out in the second round in Buffalo. Even though many thought the Badgers were under-seeded as an eight, very few saw them upsetting Villanova. The common refrain was “they could scare them,” but very few actually had the Badgers winning.

That meant when the Wildcats went down, the internet erupted into cries of “MY BRACKET” as they watched one of the favorites to reach the Final Four go out in the first weekend. Yes, Villanova losing was a surprise, and yes it probably means you’re missing an Elite Eight team now (and for many a Final Four team), but it’s going to be alright, people.

If everyone’s bracket is busted, that means no one’s bracket is busted. Over on CBS, 46.9 percent of brackets had Nova in the Final Four, which means this probably won’t knock you out of your pool’s contention.

Even though this was an unexpected outcome for pretty much everyone, that didn’t stop the internet from tweeting feverishly about how their brackets were all busted. Even I could not help fight that ultimate human desire: to tweet about my bracket.