Vince Carter Got Ejected After Drilling Devin Booker With A Wild Elbow

02.28.17 1 hour ago

Vince Carter was ejected for this elbow on Devin Booker 😳 #Grizzlies #Suns

Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns was not met with a great deal of intrigue from a national perspective. After all, the Grizzlies are solid but largely unexciting, with the Suns floundering near the bottom of the pack when it comes to the 2016-2017 NBA season. Still, it did not take long for some fireworks between the two teams and it came from a 40-year-old former All-Star in the direction of a 20-year-old future standout.

Less than nine minutes after the game began, Suns guard Devin Booker attempted to defend Grizzlies swingman Vince Carter in the mid-post. Booker was quickly whistled for what appeared to be a harmless foul but, after a brief hesitation, Carter unleashed a swinging elbow in Booker’s direction.

