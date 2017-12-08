Vince Carter Wants Nike To Bring Back His Signature Sneaker After The Return Of Shox

#Nike #Vince Carter
12.08.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Nike Shox are back, and Vince Carter hopes that means his signature shoe can get a retro release from Nike.

The ageless Carter was excited that Nike brought back the Shox concept with its Shox Gravity shoes, which it announced earlier this week.

Carter, who is still playing for the Sacramento Kings, was asked about the rebirth of the Shox and seemed thrilled they were back in the shoe conversation. He said he’d welcome a comeback of his VC Shox, which he famously wore when he leapt over 7-foot-2 French national Frederic Weis during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Let’s cut to a clip.

TOPICS#Nike#Vince Carter
TAGSNIKEvc shoxVINCE CARTER

