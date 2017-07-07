Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings made a wonderful move on Thursday night when they agreed to a one-year contract with Vince Carter. The deal is for $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which is a nice chunk of change for Carter and gives the young Kings one heck of a veteran presence in the locker room.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $8M deal with Sacramento, agents Kurt Schoeppler and Jim Tanner tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Actually, calling Carter a “veteran presence” within the organization sells short the fact that he is 40. While that’s not old in the grand scheme of things, in the NBA, that’s a generational difference. Plenty of people decided to try and illustrate this on Twitter, and it was fantastic.

Vince Carter was drafted 6 months and 4 days after De'Aaron Fox was born. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) July 7, 2017

Kings rookie Harry Giles was two months old when Vince Carter was drafted. — Akis Yerocostas (@Aykis16) July 7, 2017