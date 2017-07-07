Everyone Is Excited To See Vince Carter Become The Kings’ Grizzled Old Veteran

07.07.17

The Sacramento Kings made a wonderful move on Thursday night when they agreed to a one-year contract with Vince Carter. The deal is for $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which is a nice chunk of change for Carter and gives the young Kings one heck of a veteran presence in the locker room.

Actually, calling Carter a “veteran presence” within the organization sells short the fact that he is 40. While that’s not old in the grand scheme of things, in the NBA, that’s a generational difference. Plenty of people decided to try and illustrate this on Twitter, and it was fantastic.

