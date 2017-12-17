Getty Image

Vince Carter is a testament to the notion that time heals all wounds. After strong-arming the Raptors into trading him to the Nets back in 2004, Carter was persona non grata around Toronto for many years.

But as the 40-year-old vet inches ever closer to retirement, he has slowly rehabilitated his once-sour relationship with the team that drafted him and the city where he spent many of his prime years. A couple of seasons ago when Carter was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Raptors organization put together a touching video tribute that signaled it was time for both sides to bury the hatchet.

When the Sacramento Kings traveled to Toronto for an afternoon matinee on Sunday, the home crowd once again gave Carter a standing ovation, anticipating that it may have been the last time the future Hall-of-Famer set foot on the Air Canada Centre court.