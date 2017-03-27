Getty Image

The NBA has skewed firmly to the liberal side of the political spectrum for some time now, and no more was that apparent than in the immediate aftermath of last November’s presidential election when the country voted in conservative demagogue Donald Trump. And it didn’t stop there. Players, coaches, the media, and other league personnel have been unapologetically vocal in their dissent of the controversial agenda he’s tried to push since taking office.

Grizzlies forward Vince Carter joined the fray recently in the most amusing way imaginable, i.e. by taking arguably the most iconic poster dunk of his career and making Donald Trump the victim of his aerial wrath on this glorious new graphic t-shirt.