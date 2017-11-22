Getty Image

From 1998-2000, the Toronto Raptors had the best young pairing in the NBA. The team drafted Tracy McGrady with the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, and one year later, the Raptors acquired Vince Carter in a draft day trade. While the two cousins only spent two years together — McGrady joined the Orlando Magic in free agency — it was still wildly entertaining watching them start their careers together.

We never got to see the two perform with one another in their primes, but Muggsy Bogues saw what they could together. And for the famously diminutive point guard, he saw two players who had the potential to be one of the greatest duos in league history.

Bogues finished his career in Toronto and told Bleacher Report about the pair’s potential. In his eyes, Toronto had two players who could have been the next Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.