Muggsy Bogues Believes Vince Carter And Tracy McGrady Could Have Been The Next Jordan And Pippen

#Vince Carter #Michael Jordan
11.22.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

From 1998-2000, the Toronto Raptors had the best young pairing in the NBA. The team drafted Tracy McGrady with the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, and one year later, the Raptors acquired Vince Carter in a draft day trade. While the two cousins only spent two years together — McGrady joined the Orlando Magic in free agency — it was still wildly entertaining watching them start their careers together.

We never got to see the two perform with one another in their primes, but Muggsy Bogues saw what they could together. And for the famously diminutive point guard, he saw two players who had the potential to be one of the greatest duos in league history.

Bogues finished his career in Toronto and told Bleacher Report about the pair’s potential. In his eyes, Toronto had two players who could have been the next Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

When Bogues arrived in Toronto, he had an instant comparison for what he saw in McGrady and Carter. “Once we got there, we saw the ability that Tracy McGrady had and what Vince was doing and continued to do,” Bogues said. “They were the two closest [to] Michael [Jordan] and [Scottie] Pippen in terms of physicality, in terms of their game and what they brought to the game.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Michael Jordan
TAGSMichael JordanMUGGSY BOGUESSCOTTIE PIPPENTORONTO RAPTORSTrace McGradyVINCE CARTER

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP