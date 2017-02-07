There aren’t many things in the NBA that are more fun than when Vince Carter produces a highlight-reel play. Earlier in his career, watching Carter do something ridiculous was a nightly occurrence. Now, Carter only gives us occasional moments of Vinsanity, but it’s still always awesome. We saw one of those moments during Monday’s Grizzlies-Spurs game, when Carter blocked a pair of shots on the same possession.

LaMarcus Aldridge had the ball down low and did a move to try and free himself for a hook shot. Carter didn’t bite, though, and stayed in his spot so that when Aldridge tried to score, he swatted the shot away. Aldridge managed to get the ball back and saw that Kyle Anderson was also under the hoop, so he dumped the ball off to the Spurs’ young guard.

Carter didn’t give up on the play, and when Anderson went for the layup, he sent another shot attempt back. Sure, Carter is 40, but he’s still getting the job done thanks to his athletic ability that hasn’t totally deteriorated just yet.

His “Half Man, Half Amazing” days are in the past, no one denies that. Still, Carter showed us that the ratio is now something like “One-Third Man, One-Third Amazing, One-Third Savvy Basketball Player Who Doesn’t Lose Track Of Where The Ball Is.” That one doesn’t roll off the tongue as well, but it still kind of works.