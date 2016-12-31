Buzz Williams has the Virginia Tech basketball program churning in the right direction and that was evidenced by an 11-1 record as the team approached a New Year’s Eve showdown against No. 5 Duke. However, the Hokies were not seen as significant threats to knock off what many believe is the best college basketball team in the country, even on their home floor in Blacksburg. Forty minutes later, the Hokies were completing a dominant performance in style with an amazing alley-oop in the closing minutes of an 89-75 win.

Senior guard Seth Allen connected with sophomore swingman Chris Clarke on the highlight-worthy jam and it doubled as something of an embarrassing moment for Duke. The Blue Devils were without Grayson Allen, who remains suspended indefinitely, in this game but Duke entered as a five-point favorite and never really threatened to knock off what appeared to be a more motivated Virginia Tech team.