Duke Got Absolutely Embarrassed With This Game-Sealing Backboard Alley-Oop

12.31.16 11 mins ago

Buzz Williams has the Virginia Tech basketball program churning in the right direction and that was evidenced by an 11-1 record as the team approached a New Year’s Eve showdown against No. 5 Duke. However, the Hokies were not seen as significant threats to knock off what many believe is the best college basketball team in the country, even on their home floor in Blacksburg. Forty minutes later, the Hokies were completing a dominant performance in style with an amazing alley-oop in the closing minutes of an 89-75 win.

Senior guard Seth Allen connected with sophomore swingman Chris Clarke on the highlight-worthy jam and it doubled as something of an embarrassing moment for Duke. The Blue Devils were without Grayson Allen, who remains suspended indefinitely, in this game but Duke entered as a five-point favorite and never really threatened to knock off what appeared to be a more motivated Virginia Tech team.

TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSVIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP